Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

