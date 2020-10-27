Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

CLMT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.13.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 431,119 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 195.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

