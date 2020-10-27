FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised by William Blair

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Atlas Copco in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

