Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BDN opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

