NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.63). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.