Wabtec (WAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabtec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAB opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

