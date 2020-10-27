Comparing Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and Westlake Chemical Partners (OTCMKTS:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Image Chain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Image Chain Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.61 $60.98 million $1.77 10.75 Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Image Chain Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westlake Chemical Partners and Image Chain Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Image Chain Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Image Chain Group

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

