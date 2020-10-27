BiomX (PHGE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

BiomX (NYSE: PHGE) is one of 177 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BiomX to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BiomX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiomX N/A -42.43% -31.48% BiomX Competitors -3,824.10% -95.12% -41.10%

26.5% of BiomX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of BiomX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BiomX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiomX 0 0 0 0 N/A BiomX Competitors 1558 4686 9257 416 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 30.90%. Given BiomX’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BiomX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

BiomX has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiomX’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BiomX and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BiomX N/A -$20.56 million -1.64 BiomX Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -4.94

BiomX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BiomX. BiomX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc., a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate BX001, which is in phase I that helps to modify the appearance of skin in various skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin type; BX002, a therapeutic phage product to treat IBD; BX003, targets bacteria associated with progressive liver disorder (PSC), a rare inflammatory liver disease; and CRC, targets strains of bacteria found in colorectal cancer tumors. The company has license agreement collaboration with The Weizmann Institute of Science to develop, test, manufacture, produce, and sell microbiome-based therapeutic product candidate; Takeda, develops formulations for phage therapy manufacturing intermediates and for the final form to be administered; Keio University and JSR Corporation, a set of bacterial targets for the development and commercialization of phage therapies to treat IBD; and Janssen Research & Development, LLC to utilize XMarker microbiome-based biomarker discovery platform. BiomX Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

