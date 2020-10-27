Reviewing VolitionRx (VNRX) and Its Competitors

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -7.41 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 102.61

VolitionRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VolitionRx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 346 872 1098 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 8.75%. Given VolitionRx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

VolitionRx rivals beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

