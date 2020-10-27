Head-To-Head Contrast: Oasis Petroleum (OASPQ) versus Its Rivals

Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS: OASPQ) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oasis Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum’s peers have a beta of 2.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion -$128.24 million 3.93 Oasis Petroleum Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.25

Oasis Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% Oasis Petroleum Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum Competitors 2715 9973 13540 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 82.40%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum peers beat Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

