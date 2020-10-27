Analyzing The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Alkaline Water and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coffee has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coffee is more favorable than The Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71% Coffee 0.01% 0.03% 0.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 2.10 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.94 Coffee $86.47 million 0.25 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coffee beats The Alkaline Water on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2019, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 19 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.