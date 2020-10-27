Critical Comparison: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTRQ)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tintri and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $42.61, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Tintri.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tintri has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tintri and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million 0.00 -$157.65 million N/A N/A Bilibili $973.59 million 15.07 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -78.95

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -21.49% -22.84% -10.54%

Summary

Bilibili beats Tintri on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

