Comparing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) & Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harbor Custom Development and LGI Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A LGI Homes 0 4 1 0 2.20

LGI Homes has a consensus price target of $103.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.08%. Given LGI Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 10.50% 25.02% 12.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and LGI Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes $1.84 billion 1.56 $178.61 million $7.02 16.23

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 83 communities under the LGI Homes brand name; and 5 under the Terrata Homes brand name. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

