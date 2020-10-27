Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boston Private Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

