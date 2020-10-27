Reviewing C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) & Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Radiant Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $15.31 billion 0.88 $576.97 million $4.19 23.77 Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.30 $10.54 million N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.10% 28.22% 9.88% Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Radiant Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 5 9 4 0 1.94 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.97%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Radiant Logistics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 78,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services across Europe. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

