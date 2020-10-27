TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) & Pgs Asa (NYSE:PGSVY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pgs Asa and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pgs Asa $930.80 million 0.12 -$71.70 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.25 -$5.37 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pgs Asa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pgs Asa and TransAtlantic Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pgs Asa 3 3 1 0 1.71 TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pgs Asa and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pgs Asa -22.54% -16.53% -4.24% TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pgs Asa beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

