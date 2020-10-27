Head-To-Head Comparison: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & DATATRAK International (NASDAQ:DTRK)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bilibili and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 7 0 2.70 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $42.61, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.49% -22.84% -10.54% DATATRAK International 2.80% 18.01% 2.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 15.07 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -78.95 DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.86 $390,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

