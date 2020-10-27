FY2020 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $6.54 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in B2Gold by 139.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

