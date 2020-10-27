Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) & MVP (NASDAQ:MVPT) Critical Analysis

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions and MVP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 2 0 2.40 MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than MVP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and MVP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 1.27 $16.35 million $0.39 22.36 MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and MVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% -31.22% -5.63% MVP N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVP has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats MVP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

