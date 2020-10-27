Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Ceragon Networks (OTCMKTS:CRNT) Head-To-Head Review

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks -6.22% -11.38% -6.13%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Ceragon Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $285.58 million 0.70 -$2.34 million ($0.03) -82.67

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceragon Networks.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also offers wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency communication for wireless 5G and 4G base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

