Head to Head Review: Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) vs. National Beverage (NYSE:FIZZ)

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

National Beverage has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Beverage and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 2 1 0 0 1.33 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.57%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Primo Water.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Beverage and Primo Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.00 billion 3.87 $129.97 million $2.78 29.87 Primo Water $2.39 billion 0.92 $2.90 million N/A N/A

National Beverage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 14.23% 32.90% 23.30% Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Summary

National Beverage beats Primo Water on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands; and carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta, Faygo, Red Pop, Moon Mist, and Rock'n'Rye brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

