Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

