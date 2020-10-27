Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

