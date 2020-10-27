Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
