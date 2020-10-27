Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JOUT. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of JOUT opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

