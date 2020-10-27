BidaskClub Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.45 million, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in eGain by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in eGain by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 123.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

