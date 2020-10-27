FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
FSV stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.01.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
