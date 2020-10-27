FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

FSV stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService by 20.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

