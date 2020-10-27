The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.
The First Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.