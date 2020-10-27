The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The First Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The First Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The First Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The First Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

