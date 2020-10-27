BidaskClub Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Hold

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of HOLI opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

