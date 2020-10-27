First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

