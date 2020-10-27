First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.
