One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $330.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

