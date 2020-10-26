Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.