Tufton Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

