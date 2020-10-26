Atlantic Trust LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

