Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Sells 2,250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.7% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

