Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC cut their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

