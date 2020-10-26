GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

