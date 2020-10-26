Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McDonald's by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in McDonald's by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,820,000 after purchasing an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

