Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

