Tufton Capital Management Has $13.02 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

