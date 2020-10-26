McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $228.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

