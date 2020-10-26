McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 2.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in McDonald's by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 171,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.