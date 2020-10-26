The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

