Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

