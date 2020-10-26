Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

