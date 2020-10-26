One Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.