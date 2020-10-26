Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

