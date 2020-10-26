AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 29.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

