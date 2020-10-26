Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 533 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,023,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

