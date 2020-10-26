Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 20.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $3,162,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 87,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.