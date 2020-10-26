The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

